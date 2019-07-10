“Old Town Road” Has Reached Another Milestone

It seems like every week that Old Town Road by Lil Nas X reaches a new high.

This the song’s 14th week at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That ties 7 other songs for the second most weeks at the top spot.

Lil Nas X shares the honor with Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, Los Del Rio’s Macarena, Boyz II Men’s I’ll Make Love to You, Elton John’s Candle in the Wind 1997 / Something About the Way You Look Tonight, Mariah Carey’s We Belong Together, the Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

Now comes the hard part. Does Old Town Road have the momentum to tie or surpass the two songs that have been number one the longest? Those are One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 22 hours ago

