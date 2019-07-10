Beyonce Releases New Music For The Lion King Movie

Beyonce releases new music “Spirit” from her new album The Lion King: The Gift. The album will be released when the movie comes out July 19. The album will have songs like “Can You Feel The Love”, featuring Donald Glover. Beyonce says, “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”