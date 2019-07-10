CLOSE
Jay-Z Takes The Win

The lawsuit against JAY-Z over “Reasonable Doubt” royalties has officially been dismissed.

According to court documentation, both JAY-Z and Raynard Ray Rae Herbert agreed to close the case without the option to refile and will each cover their own court costs.

Herbert sued Hov last year claiming his royalty checks stopped arriving for the 1996 album that he allegedly helped master.

Beginning in 1998, he paid 1 percent of album sales until the checks stopped coming in 2008. Herbert sued JAY-Z, Roc-A-Fella Records, Roc Nation, Damon “Dame ” Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke for the outstanding fees, damages, and interest.

