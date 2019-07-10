How Cleveland Owned MLB All Star Week

Say what you want, but Cleveland often finds itself dead in the center of the sports universe.

Most of that has to do with the fans.

Don’t get be wrong, our pro sports teams have given us some things to cheer about over the years. The Cleveland Browns (don’t be shocked) used to be really good (I know, it’s been awhile). The Cleveland Indians of the 90s were famous for selling out over 400 straight games, and for at least a few years that decade were considered to have the most talented roster in Major League Baseball. Then the Cavs had some dude named LeBron James.

We don’t always win, but we do always show up.

We show out, too.

The past couple days Cleveland has been able to show the baseball world just how dedicated to our teams we really are. Check out this write up from ESPN about how they felt about spending their week in Northeast, Ohio. They only take one jab at us, so based on the averages I’d say that’s pretty good.

Shane Bieber rocks, home crowd rules on Cleveland’s All-Star night

CLEVELAND — Baseball has a way of punching itself in the face. Even in the hours leading up to Tuesday’s All-Star Game, much of the chatter on Twitter concerned earlier comments from commissioner Rob Manfred about the juiced-up baseball and Major League Baseball Players Association chief Tony Clark saying the MLB draft is inherently anti-labor.

Even fans aren’t blameless in all of this. Instead of admiring all the young talent in today’s game and the prodigious ability to swat home runs against incredible pitchers who throw 98 mph rocket balls, we too often lament the lack of base hits and stolen bases or complain about all the strikeouts.

