Tekashi 6ix9ine New Lawyer Has Represented Robert Kraft, Jay-Z

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing federal racketeering charges and has already been singing like a bird. Recently, the Brownsville rapper turned defendant has hired a lawyer, Alex Spiro, who once represented New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z.

The Brooklyn-born Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has been cooperating with the government since taking the plea deal, and 10 members of his old crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods have taken guilty pleas as well.

Spiro has recently had some big wins in the courtroom. He represents Kraft in a prostitution case in Florida and, in May, a judge ruled that prosecutors can’t use video evidence from a spa where Kraft allegedly received sexual services ahead of the Super Bowl.

Also this year, Spiro represented Jay-Z in his effort to diversify a “too white” arbitration panel that was hearing the rap mogul’s trademark dispute with clothing company Iconix.

Aside from Kraft, Spiro has also represented some big names in sports. Former Knicks player Charles Oakley hired him last year after he was caught trying to cheat at a game of Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em at a Las Vegas casino — Oakley ended up pleading no contest and had to pay a $1,000 fine.

So far 10 alleged Nine Trey members have already taken plea deals. However, the member who allegedly once kidnapped and robbed Tekashi (yes, like we figured, it was an inside job, allegedly), plans to go to trial.

If he does go to trial, Tekashi will take the stand against him.

The lawyers always get paid. Speaking of, how is Tekashi paying all these fees?

