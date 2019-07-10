Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr., Won’t Face Charges After Rocking Dad’s Nose

Wendy Williams‘ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was facing assault charges after allegedly socking his father, Kevin Sr., in the nose and calling him a “b*tch.” New reports have come out that say Kevin Jr. will not face charges in the case.

After pleading not guilty to allegedly assaulting his dad, Kevin Jr.’s case has been dismissed, Page Six confirmed. Kevin Jr., 18, appeared in court on Tuesday following his initial June 25 appearance.

The prosecutor reviewed the case and ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

Kevin Sr. attended the hearing and told the judge he agreed with the prosecutor’s decision not to pursue charges. Kevin Sr. made it clear from the beginning that he didn’t want to see his son in any legal trouble.

Wendy Williams did not attend the hearing as originally reported because of obligations related to her talk show.

