Wendy Williams Has Moved On To A 50-Something Doctor & Announces Lymphoedema Diagnosis [VIDEO]

On Monday Wendy Williams made an announcement updating her fans on her recent dating adventures and her wellness. While we saw her out in the streets with a 27-year-old man named, Marc Tomblin, Williams made it clear that whatever was going on between the two has ended.

“I’m not on the market anymore,” she revealed as she was noticeably giggly. “I’m not in love. I’m not in love … but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

“Alright listen, it’s not who you think,” she continued, alluding to Tomblin. “Okay, mother doesn’t deal with children. But it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages.”

“You’s all thinking I’m messing around with a 27-year-old … I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s too,” she explained to the audience’s excitement.

“And he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor,” Williams added. “I am not gonna say one more word, you’re not gonna blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s and yes, he’s black.”

Well ok Wendy! Since announcing her divorce from her estranged ex husband Kevin Hunter, Williams has been moving on and moving out. We’re sure the internet is in a deep dive to figure out who this new mystery man is.

On top of her dating life, Wendy also revealed that she was diagnosed with Lymphoedema after recent paparazzi photos revealed her swollen ankles.

“Lymphoedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” she told her audience. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

“I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she explained. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in one of your arms or legs. Sometimes both arms or both legs swell,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“Lymphedema is most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to your lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. It results from a blockage in your lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. The blockage prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling. While there is presently no cure for lymphedema, it can be managed with early diagnosis and diligent care of your affected limb.”

Williams was recently diagnosed with Graves Disease last year and took a hiatus from her show at the top of 2019 for treatment.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

