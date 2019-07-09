Nicki Minaj Giving Away $10K for Megatron Challenge

If you’re looking for a way to grab $10,000 why not try to win her new Megatron Challenge.

It’s pretty easy to take part in the challenge. All you have to do is share a video of yourself dancing or rapping to Nicki’s new song “Megatron.”

If you want to dance in a group, that’s cool, but if you rap you have to do it by yourself.

If you win you’ll get $10K and the chance to visit Nicki, second place gets $5K, and third place gets a Megatron Transformer action figure. I’m kidding, third place gets $1K.

Entries must be in by July 27th.

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted 7 hours ago

