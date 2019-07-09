CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Mariah Carey Proclaims She’s Only Been With 5 People

Mariah Carey might have some people calling her a liar today but you can only take her at her word.

In a feature interview with Cosmopolitan, Carey opened up on the romantic relationships throughout her life.

She said, “I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field.”

Her well-publicized relationships include marriages to Tommy Mottola and Nick Cannon, her whirlwind fling with billionaire James Packer and her current beau Bryan Tanaka.

