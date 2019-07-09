A$AP Rocky Being Held In Inhumane Conditions In Sweden

A$AP Rocky is currently being held in a Swedish jail under extreme inhumane conditions, TMZ reports.

According to sources with direct knowledge of Rocky’s situation, the jail doesn’t have clean water, edible food, and the inmate next door hurls feces in every direction and it isn’t being cleaned up.

Rocky’s currently being held for two weeks while Swedish prosecutors decide whether or not to charge him with aggravated assault stemming from a street fight where a fan was apparently the aggressor.

Our sources say Rocky’s team is trying to get the State Dept. involved to help get him out. So far, the Swedish courts have shut him down. By the way … court proceedings in Sweden are closed to the public and the media. (TMZ)

