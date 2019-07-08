Samuel L. Jackson has joined Chris Rock in the upcoming “Saw” reboot.

Chris Rock will play a police detective investigating a series of horrifying crimes. Jackson will portray Rock’s father. The production company, Lionsgate is keeping the juicy details of the plot out of the public’s eye other than saying it will offer disturbing traps and the edge-of-the-seat suspense.

“We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the ‘Saw’ canon and we can’t wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of ‘Saw’ on full tilt,” said Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.