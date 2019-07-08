Nicki Minaj Promises To Call Out Her Haters “One By One”

While her fans await the release of her latest album, Nicki Minaj continues to make waves with her words and actions. In a lengthy IG post this past Friday she promised to roast all those who wanted to see her fail in her career.

Complex is reporting that in a now caption-less post, Nicki took the time to big herself up for getting this far in her career and showed love to others who’ve helped her along the way saying, “12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that,” she wrote. “Eventually the Barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls.”

“I always shouted out my influences in my interviews,” she continued. “Now a days, it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn’t mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so.”

But she didn’t stop there as she went on to take aim at the naysayers and haters who’ve taken shots at her along the way, promising to expose them in due time.

“Y’all are rlly sick & ima call y’all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of y’all doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!”

While her legion of fans applauded her for talking her ish, some fans felt it wasn’t necessary for someone of her status to which the Queen rapper responded to invoking the name of Beyoncé biter, Taylor Swift.

Don’t come for Nicki if you’re not ready to get barked on. Just sayin.’

