Chance The Rapper’s Aunt Finds Kidney Donor After Searching For Years

(AllHipHop News) Chance The Rapper is a family man.

Most recently, he took to Twitter to share some great news: his aunt found a kidney donor match after searching for years.

The Chicago rapper shared to his 8.24M followers on Twitter, writing “I know I’m supposed to be promoting this preorder but. Today my auntie Toni found a perfect match kidney donor and I just gotta say I serve a promise keeping God THANK YOU JESUS.”

Just the other day, Chance unleashed all his mixtapes to streaming platforms, including the critically-acclaimed “Acid Rap” which pushed his name from the underground to mainstream.

Other mixtapes include “10 Day” which OG Chance fans will appreciate, and the more recent “Coloring Book.”

In hindsight, it’s baffling to think he’s only put out mixtapes with no official album.

With that being said, this comes in perfect time for his forthcoming Owbum project — the one he addresses in the tweet. Pre-order his debut album here!

