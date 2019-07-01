T.I. Joins Atlanta Task Force To Help Repurpose The City’s Jail Detention Center

(AllHipHop News) After working with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to bail out 23 non-violent offenders and taking part in Ebenezer Baptist Church’s three-day End Mass Incarceration conference, Clifford “T.I.” Harris is taking on another effort that promotes reform in his community. T.I. is now set to help reorganize Atlanta’s 7-decade-old jail.

Harris was named one of the 25 people to join a task force charged with re-purposing the Atlanta City Detention Center. The Bankhead-bred rapper/actor will work with other activists, criminal justice experts, and local government officials in order to present recommended changes to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“This fight for equity extends far beyond the physical walls of the Atlanta City Detention Center,” said Mayor Bottoms in a press release. “This Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city. It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

T.I. was a supporter of then-candidate Keisha Lance Bottom’s 2017 mayoral campaign. The Grand Hustle co-founder later served on her official transition team after the election, along with fellow ATL emcee Michael “Killer Mike” Render. Bottoms also recently worked with 21 Savage for the #ATLCounts Census Block Party.

The first ACDC Task Force meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16 at 4 pm in the Old Council Chambers, 3rd Floor, Atlanta City Hall Tower. It will be open and accessible to the public. The Task Force members were selected from over 100 volunteers who submitted their nominations from the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, DeKalb County, service providers, community organizations, residents, the academic community, the business community, the faith community, public safety representatives, and elected officials. Besides his Atlanta City Detention Center Task Force membership, T.I.’s political/social justice activities have included taking part in protests against police brutality and anti-racism demonstrations. His 2016 projects – Us or ElseEP and Us or Else: Letter to the System LP – addressed many of those same topics. Source

