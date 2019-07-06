XXXTentacion’s Mother Gets $10K Bill From Hospital Where Her Son Died

The hospital that took in XXXTentacion and pronounced him dead has hit the estate of the late rapper with a $10,000 bill and wants it paid off. XXX’s mother runs her son’s estate and will be responsible for handling the payment.

The Blast reports:

According to court records obtained by The Blast, North Broward Medical Center has filed a claim against XXXTentacion’s estate, which is run by his mother Cleopatra Bernard.

The hospital is demanding they be paid $10,417.26 for services they provided.

XXXTentacion was shot to death on June 18, 2018 in a robbery outside an auto shop in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was rushed to North Broward Medical Center where officials would later pronounce him dead.

Ms. Bernard is being asked by the hospital to cover the bill with immediacy.

