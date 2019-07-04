CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Young Thug Announces He’s Running For President With Gunna

Lil Yachty and Young Thug at Wireless Festival 2017

Source: WENN.com / WENN


According to Young Thug, he’s running for president in 2024 with running mate, Gunna.

Young Thug took to Twitter to wish the president a “Happy 4th,” which left Hip-Hop fans puzzled as to why he would do such a thing after Kanye’s suffered backlash for supporting 45.

“I’m running for president 2024,” Thug tweeted. “@1GunnaGunna will be the vice!”

Young Thug Announces He’s Running For President With Gunna was originally published on hot1079philly.com

