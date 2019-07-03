Nike Mixes Up The Classics With This Neon 95-Inspired Air Max Uptempo

0 reads Leave a comment
Adapting the classic “Neon” hue that has since become a fan-favorite option, the shoe creates an almost optical illusion that shifts with every angle — do you see more of the AM95 or the Uptempos? Either way, all looks aside, it looks pretty dope with a grey, black, and volt color combo, in addition to adding on the mesh guard over the eyelets with a dead-on precision. Other details like the black midsole and clear Air units are in place as well. Even though this is the season for low tops, this is a classic one that shouldn’t be slept on.
Pick up the Nike Air Max Uptempo Neon 95 right now for $150 USD at select retailers like Foot Asylum. Expect a stateside release soon, but peep a few pics below in the meantime if shipping overseas isn’t your thing:
