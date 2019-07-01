Lil Nas X Comes Out On The Last Day Of Pride Month

Lil Nas X‘s 2019 has been one of incredible highs, with his debut single “Old Town Road” now eligible for RIAA diamond certification. On the last day of June, which is also Pride Month, Lil Nas X tweeted this:

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month end… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

deadass thought i made it obvious https://t.co/HFCbVqBkLM —

nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

According to TMZ, he was overwhelmed by the love he received at the Glastonbury Music Festival performance in the UK over the weekend where he was joined by Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley. He sent out the above tweets after getting off stage and didn’t forewarn anyone to what was about to happen.

We’re told he wanted to tell everyone he’s gay, but his hesitation is that he doesn’t want to become “the poster child for the LGBTQ community” … at least not yet. He’s 20 years old and has only been famous for a few months, and as one source put it, “Everything’s happening so fast his head is spinning. He may become a leader in gay rights, but not quite yet.” (TMZ)

