Mary J. Blige Signs First-Look TV Deal With Lionsgate

Billboard is reporting that the singer/songwriter/producer/actress has signed a first look deal with Lionsgate studio not too long ago.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with Lionsgate,” stated the “My Life” singer of the union. “They are incredible collaborators and have been natural partners from when we first started talking. I can’t wait to bring all of our projects to life.”
Then the Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs also commented, “Mary is a very talented artist, fearless visionary and an incredible human being. We’re delighted to be working with someone with such a powerful and impactful creative voice. Every art she touches blossoms, and we’re humbled she’s chosen us as her home. We look forward to all the exciting new content Mary and her Blue Butterfly banner will bring to our television slate and Lionsgate 360 orbit.”
The first look TV deal with Lionsgate will develop and produce series through her own own, Blue Butterfly Productions. This venture will give Mary J Blige the power to create her own content as well.
