Safaree Pleads For Erica Mena To Take Him Back Amid Cheating Scandal

In case you missed it over the weekend, Safaree was aired out by an ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Davis, for trying to win her back while also saying he doesn’t even plan on marrying his current girl Erica Mena. His ex even provided the proof by sharing the texts online, which closed any doubt of her lying. So yeah this is a sticky situation for sure.

You see Safaree expressing his forgiveness & love to his reality star girlfriend. But then Erica Mena goes on Instagram to speak on her mind. Mena records her self walking through roses which fans assume that those are apologetic gestures from Safaree, then she knocks all this over as if she doesn’t give a care at all. But could all this be for the next season of Love & Hip Hop?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: