CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Safaree Pleads For Erica Mena To Take Him Back Amid Cheating Scandal

Trouble In Paradise For The Reality Stars

2 reads
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

In case you missed it over the weekend, Safaree was aired out by an ex-girlfriend, Gabrielle Davis, for trying to win her back while also saying he doesn’t even plan on marrying his current girl Erica Mena. His ex even provided the proof by sharing the texts online, which closed any doubt of her lying. So yeah this is a sticky situation for sure.

You see Safaree expressing his forgiveness & love to his reality star girlfriend. But then Erica Mena goes on Instagram to speak on her mind. Mena records her self walking through roses which fans assume that those are apologetic gestures from Safaree, then she knocks all this over as if she doesn’t give a care at all. But could all this be for the next season of Love & Hip Hop?

Erica Mena , Love & Hip-Hop , Safaree , tatum takeover

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
wiz logo
Megan The Stallion Wants To Try R&B For…
 2 hours ago
06.30.19
Mary J. Blige Signs First-Look TV Deal With…
 2 hours ago
06.30.19
Safaree Pleads For Erica Mena To Take Him…
 2 hours ago
06.30.19
DaBaby Gets Year Probation For North Carolina Wal-Mart…
 3 hours ago
06.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close