Kevin Gates Announces New Album “I’m Him”

Gates Gives Update On New Music After 3 Years

It’s been a good minute since we’ve got new music from Kevin Gates. The New Orleans rapper has been quite lowkey on the music side for over 3 years but still active on social media. Now, Hypebeast has confirmed that Gates is in preparation for the release of his new studio album I’m Him, which marks his 1st album in a good 3 years.

No further details surrounding the project were released aside that the validation that it is coming soon relatively scarce, aside from the confirmation that it’s coming ie around the corner. We’re not sure about last month’s Charlie-Heat produced “I Got That Dope” & ,  Push It”  that was dropped this past weekend as well as with visuals to go with it.

