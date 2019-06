Megan The Stallion Wants To Try R&B For Next Project

One of the cool things about social media is that it gives insite on some of our favorite artists. Perhaps, one of the trendiest things now is #HotGirlSummer which was curated my rising female emcee Megan Thee Stallion.

She just recently gave us a project, Fever, which came in the form of hip hop. Well now the Houston rapper looks to switch it up & try R&B the next go round.

She goes on twitter & interactrs with her fans & one of those response has come a very revelatory post in which she brings up “a bunch of songs” where she doesn’t rap but sings like a Braxton of her choosing. “I have a bunch of songs where I’m just singing I haven’t released,” she posts. Meg concluded the post by stating that a “lil r&b tape” might in the works since she loves singing.