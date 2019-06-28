Mother Charged With Murder After Her 2-Year-Old Twin Girls Were Found Dead In A Car [Video]

A Long Island mother was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old twin daughters were found dead in a parked minivan.

On June 27, Tenia Campbell, 24, threatened to kill herself and her daughters. Around 2:30 p.m., Campbell’s mother called 911 and told police about her daughter’s threats, officials told the New York Post.

“Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police, Suffolk County Park Rangers, Southampton Town Police and the East Hampton Town Police conducted a massive, county wide search for her,” Suffolk police said in a statement.

Hours later, police found Campbell and the girls parked at the entrance of the nature center at Montauk County Park. Although Campbell was alive, the 2-year-old twins appeared to be suffering from cardiac arrest.

The children, who were later identified as Jasmine and Jaida Campbell, were taken to Stony Brook Southhampton Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Although Suffolk police did not say how the girls died, they did reveal there were no obvious signs of trauma to their bodies.

News of the girl’s deaths devastated family members and neighbors.

“They had twin Power Wheel Jeeps, and they would always come outside and ride them around while the brother would chase them, laughing and giggling,” Aleshia Pike, who lives across the street from the family, told the New York Post.

“They were just your typical little girls, playful happy,” she tearfully said.

Campbell, her twins and their older brother moved into the house in January.

Campbell has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, police said. She will be arraigned on Friday in East Hampton Town Justice Court.