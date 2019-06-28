Stevie J Wants Joseline Thrown In Jail

Joseline Hernandez is right back in another battle of the child she has with Love & Hip Hop star Stevie J. Stevie says he has flew five different times to Florida to see his daughter Bonnie Bella but Joseline denied his visits. Stevie thinks she should be thrown in jail for denying their court ordered custody agreement. However, Joseline states he is included in on all major decisions and she has not stop him from seeing his daughter. Joseline filled a motion to have his claims dismissed.