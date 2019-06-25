Kobe Bryant Has A New Baby Girl With ‘Kobe’ As The Middle Name

0 reads Leave a comment
KOBE PASSING HIS LEGACY TO HIS NEW LADY (DETAILS INSIDE)
Kobe Bryant has a new lady in the family, his wife gave birth to daughter #4 and her middle name is “Kobe.”
“So thankful for our newest baby blessing,” Vanessa said in a statement … “Capri Kobe Bryant.”
Yes! Baby Mamba has a Mamba middle name!!!
Kobe also spoke out … saying, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived #BryantBunch #4princesses #blessed.”
Capri Kobe joins 3 older sisters … Natalia (16-years-old), Gianna (13-years-old) and Bianka (2-years-old).
