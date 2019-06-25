Teairra Mari Was Three Times Over Legal Limit While Driving 3-Wheeled Car In NY

(AllHipHop News) “Love & Hip Hop” Teairra Mari was a lot more than drunk when she was busted for driving a car with three wheels through a Queens, New York tunnel over the weekend.

The cops arrested the reality star on Saturday after they witnessed her red Dodge charger “at a high rate of speed,” sparking through the tunnel since a front tire was completely missing.

eairra was pulled over and her car was searched during the stop. Police found a bottle of Kettle One vodka and an open can of the powerful, and illegal drink, 4 Loko.

Teairra was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, after blowing three times the legal limit.

The cops say when they took Teairra back to the station, she became belligerent and bragged that she was a celebrity.

Teairra is now facing a DWI charge, driving without a valid license and consumption of alcohol in a car.

