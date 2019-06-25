Jussie Smollett Walks Through City with Noose Around His Neck

(AllHipHop News) The cops in Chicago are upping the pressure on actor Jussie Smollett.

Investigators in the case just released over 70 hours worth of video showing the moments after the actor claimed he was beaten, in what many believe was a staged hate crime.

Jussie Smollett claimed his attackers beat him up on January 29th, yelled homophobic slurs and tied a noose around his neck before dosing him with bleach, and fleeing

The actor was eventually charged with 16 felonies after two Nigerian brothers named Ola and Abel Osundairo claimed they were hired by Jesse to commit the crime for $3,500.

New video shows Jussie interacting with the police officers while still sporting the noose to preserve evidence as proof he was attacked.

Another video of the police released featured the Osundairo Brothers escaping the moments after the attack.

In March, the office of Cook County’s State’s Attorney Kim Foxx decided to drop all of the charges in a widely challenged decision.

Last week, a judge ruled a special prosecutor will be appointed to explore new charges against the disgraced actor after finding “irregularities” with the decision.

