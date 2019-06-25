YG “Hard Bottoms & White Socks,” Blueface ft. Rich The Kid “Daddy” & More | Daily Visuals 6.24.19

YG’s history of rocking some questionable attire is well documented and though social media done cut ass on him for his fashion choices the Compton rapper still rolls hard like a G.

Continuing to style on ‘em as only he can, YG gets classy with it and blesses a star-studded crowd with a private performance before turning up with his peoples in the clip to “Hard Bottoms & White Socks.”

Keeping it in the family, YG’s breakout artist Blueface looks to keep his “Thotiana” momentum going with his visuals to the Rich The Kid assisted “Daddy” where Blue balls outta control to the delight of a thick young woman.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Matt Muse, King Louie, and more.

YG – “HARD BOTTOMS & WHITE SOCKS”

BLUEFACE FT. RICH THE KID – “DADDY”

MATT MUSE – “AIN’T NO [PHILATIA]”

IDK – “DIGITAL”

KING LOUIE – “TESLA”

YFN LUCCI – “650LUC”

K CAMP – “LOTTERY”

Written By: O Posted 11 hours ago

