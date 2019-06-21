Source

Could Oprah Winfrey be returning to daytime TV? The media mogul admits that she would be down for an Oprah Winfrey Show reboot—under the right circumstances, of course.

“I would love to make that happen, let me tell you, but maybe not every day,” Winfrey told ET Canada Wednesday. “For 25 years, it was perfect.”

“The only time I missed it was during the [presidential] election or when something really big happens in the news. I think, Oh, gee. I wish I had a show,” she added.

The iconic eponymous talk show ran for 25 seasons from 1986 to 2011 and remains one of the highest-rated talk shows in American television history.Since then, Winfrey has cemented her media know-how with launching her OWN network.

Winfrey still sits down in the talk-show chair every now and then for key cultural moments, like her interview with director Ava DuVernary and the Exonerated Five, airing now on Netflix, or when she spoke with James Safechuck and Wade Robson after HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary.

Winfrey has shared similar sentiments before when it came to doing a talk show, and she also revealed in 2017 that it wasn’t easy to adjust to life without the show.

“For about two years, I was off balance,” she told People.

“I was so accustomed to having an itinerary done for me and that itinerary just being jammed from the time I got up in the morning,” Winfrey continued. “I wouldn’t even look at it until was I done with the day. I’d just say, ‘Where am I next? What do we do now?’ ”

Still, Winfrey isn’t slowing down. The OWN Network just celebrated the premiere of its new Will Packer–produced drama, Ambitions, starring Robin Givens, who plays the lawyer of an Atlanta mayor.

