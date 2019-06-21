Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Had a Threesome ‘Once’ While Discussing Unconventional Relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith is once again getting real about her sex life.
In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s episode of Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress answered a question by a fan that asked her if she’d ever had a threesome.
“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young,” she said as her daughter, Willow Smith, covered her eyes. “Like early 20s.”
The Girls Trip actress continued, “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy [I wanted]. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”
She added, “But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid. I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey.’”
Her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, replied, “[It was] a sexual experiment.”
On Monday’s episode, the three stars explore alternatives to conventional marriage when they meet a “throuple” — two women and a man, Thomas, in a three-way romantic relationship.
The three guests and the stars of Red Table Talk discuss what makes a relationship work between multiple people as well as how different generations perceive it.
“I’m not doing it to go, ‘Oh, look at me!’ The sex has nothing to do with it, and that’s what men think it is and I hate it,” Thomas said.
Banfield Norris nodded and said, “I’m trying to stay open minded but my gut tells me this is a bunch of frakkle-nakkle.”