“RHOAs” Todd Tucker Bonds With Daughter At Strip Club & Fans Aren’t Pleased

Todd Tucker of Real Housewives of Atlanta, who is married to Kandi Buress shared an image with his 23-year-old daughter in the strip club, fans weren’t pleased. The father was in London with his daughter & her 23rd birthday, he took her out for drinks at a strip club. With all the backlash, Tucker talked with TMZ about his decision, saying that he doesn’t regret spending time with his daughter at a strip club.

“Me and my daughter has been to the strip club before,” Tucker told TMZ. “We been to Magic City, it ain’t no big deal. Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. My daughter just turned 23. They’re gonna go anyway, so why not experience it and have fun with the kids. That’s what we need to do. We need to spend more time with our kids, even if it’s at the strip club.”

