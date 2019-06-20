Toronto Raptors Might Not Do White House Visit

1 reads Leave a comment
The Global and Mail reports, that the Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke about what the team plans to do in the offseason and speaks on how they haven’t been invited to the White House. Instead, coming of to D.C. the Raptors plan on visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the country’s parliament building in Ottawa during their down time.
Nurse goes on to say that the team is from Canada so it only makes sense that they would visit their own country’s government officials. Then Trump doesn’t seem to be for international relations from a Canadian team.
Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors, #NBATwitter Has All The Commentary
Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors, #NBATwitter Has All The Commentary
