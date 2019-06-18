“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV Awards

Premiering at the top of 2019, the controversial documentary, Surviving R. Kelly was something almost everyone paid attention to. The multiple allegations of sexual abuse & more surrounding the singer have shed a lot of light on issues that led this docu series to become something of cultural phenomenon. The documentary shocked viewers & sparked outrage all over social media.

The creators/producers behind Surviving R. Kelly were recognized and congratulated at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Surviving R. Kelly took home the trophy for Best Documentary by winning over At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, McQueen, Minding the Gap, and RBG.