“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV Awards

2017 R Kelly Memory Lane Tour

Source: Arena Theatre Houston / client provided

Premiering at the top of 2019, the controversial documentary, Surviving R. Kelly was something almost everyone paid attention to. The multiple allegations of sexual abuse & more surrounding the singer have shed a lot of light on issues that led this docu series to become something of cultural phenomenon. The documentary shocked viewers & sparked outrage all over social media.

The creators/producers behind Surviving R. Kelly were recognized and congratulated at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Surviving R. Kelly took home the trophy for Best Documentary by winning over At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, McQueenMinding the Gap, and RBG.

