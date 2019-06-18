Meek Mill & Future Announce Tour With Megan Thee Stallion & YG

Continue reading Lil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Link Up For “Black Men Don’t Cheat,” Twitter Declares It An Anthem

[caption id="attachment_809433" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty[/caption] Today is Black Men Don't Cheat Day, according to Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God. The pair just unleashed a new single titled "Black Men Don't Cheat" to commemorate the day, and Twitter is declaring the track an anthem for the summer, well partially. With the release of the single and Lil Duval's relentless promoting of the day and single via social media, the hashtag #BlackMenDontCheat has been trending on Twitter with a lot of reactions from the so-called faithful and those who are calling B.S. on the song's theme. The track itself finds Duval and Charlamagne trading bars about their dedication to their relationships and to be frank with the readers, Charlamagne and Duval give as solid an effort once can expect. Check out the song by following this link. The Twitter reactions have been off the meter and we've collected some of them below. https://twitter.com/cthagod/status/1138751813895774209 https://twitter.com/lilduval/status/1138761257211682821 https://twitter.com/lilduval/status/1138772045989158913 -- Photo: Getty