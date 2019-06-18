Did Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Stage Their Break Up For Love & Hip Hop Ratings?

Joe Budden proposed to Cyn Santana back in December which was featured on Love & Hip Hop, well now things may have shifted since then. It’s being reported that they might actually be secretly staging this breakup for the upcoming show’s ratings.

The rapper turned reality star Budden went on his Instagram Live recently to praise Mona Scott-Young, who is the producer of the Love & Hip Hop franchises. “Y’all know Mona’s a genius… don’t sleep,” said the former rapper before revealing that he might get in trouble. While he doesn’t make mention to his relationship with Cyn ,some are speculating that his Mona Scott reference means that she could have been the mastermind behind the split. More than likely we all get to see how this plays out on the show.