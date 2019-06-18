CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Loose Juice: OJ Simpson Threatens Parody Twitter Account With The Knife Fade, Via Emoji

The Juice is a little too loose.

0 reads
Leave a comment
O.J. Simpson Released from Jail

Source: Handout / Getty

Somebody better hip O.J. Simpson to the best standards and practices on Twitter quickfast. The NFL legend, accused murder and ex-felon threatened a Twitter account with a gang of knife emojis.

Considering he was accused, though acquitted, of murdering his ex-wife, that was not the best of looks.

A parody account called @KillerOJSimpson quickly dropped dime about a menacing message sent to them by the Juice, who wants them to dead their account—no pun intended.

“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me. I’ll find your ass one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!” OJ wrote.

At this point, it’s clear the parody account was looking for a reaction (duh) and replied with a knife emoji. Which Simpson responded to in kind with his own.

After another message, he dropped 15+ said knife emojis.

This is where we remind you that OJ Simpson is on parole. Log off bruh.

 

Loose Juice: OJ Simpson Threatens Parody Twitter Account With The Knife Fade, Via Emoji was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St.…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
Apple Music Announces Megan Thee Stallion As Its…
 14 hours ago
06.19.19
A$AP Rocky & Dapper Dan Detail The Tailor’s…
 18 hours ago
06.19.19
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 19 hours ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close