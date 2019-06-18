Iggy Azalea Returns To Social Media To Throw Shade

After her nudes leaked, Iggy Azalea deactivate all social media accounts but now she’s back but just to diss someone.

Australian singer, Guy Sebastian had been throwing jabs at the “Fancy” rapper for some time now. Well seems like Iggy Alzalea is done with her break & his ready to respond. Azalea took to twitter to throw her shade, “Why bother when my savior video already exists,” Iggy posts to Guy in a since-deleted tweet, of course.

The 2 have been feuding since 2016, when they were judges on The X Factor. Sebastian accused Azelea of unprofessional behavior & they 2 have been going at it on & off since then from her accusing him of biting off her one of videos & making fun of his fedora hat fashion.

