XXXTentacion Estate Announces New Album

XXXTentacion

Just over a year after the rapper’s death, the estate reveals that an album is coming soon.

XXXTentacion was working on 2 projects when he was gunned down in Florida last year. Now his estate speaks out & gives some updates on everything. Not only will there be an album but it was also revealed that there will also be a documentary attached to it.

XXX’s estate has sent out a press release to announce a new album. No word on the name of it but according to the press release the forthcoming album “will feature some of today’s hottest stars”

