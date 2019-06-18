XXXTentacion Estate Announces New Album

2 reads Leave a comment
Just over a year after the rapper’s death, the estate reveals that an album is coming soon.
XXXTentacion was working on 2 projects when he was gunned down in Florida last year. Now his estate speaks out & gives some updates on everything. Not only will there be an album but it was also revealed that there will also be a documentary attached to it.
XXX’s estate has sent out a press release to announce a new album. No word on the name of it but according to the press release the forthcoming album “will feature some of today’s hottest stars”
Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors, #NBATwitter Has All The Commentary
15 photos Launch gallery
Toronto Raptors Defeat Golden State Warriors, #NBATwitter Has All The Commentary
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
comments – add yours