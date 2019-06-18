CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Blac Chyna Sues For 2017 Car Crash

2 Years Later, Blac Chyna Says Pay Up!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reality star Blac Chyna, was involved in 2017 car accident where she was rear ended.

Well now she has filed paperwork for the women who hit her according to The Blast.

Back in 201 Blac Chyna was driving with her 2 friends when a woman who was traveling at pretty fast speed connected to the back of the car that Chyna was in. So now, all 3 of the women are claiming they suffered from serve injuries since the incident & are collectively suing for undisclosed damages.

Cincinnati’s 30 Under 30 Honorees for 2019
Cincinnati 30 Under 30
28 photos

 

Blac Chyna , Dream Kardashian , Rob Kardashain , tatum takeover

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“Surviving R. Kelly” Wins Best Documentary At MTV…
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
Drake Ties The Beatles For ANOTHER Record
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
Meek Mill & Future Announce Tour With Megan…
 2 hours ago
06.18.19
Did Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Stage Their…
 3 hours ago
06.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close