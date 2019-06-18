YBN Cordae ft. Chance The Rapper “Bad Idea,” Black Moon “Creep Wit Me” & More | Daily Visuals 6.17.19

According to Chance The Rapper we’re only a few weeks away from finding out what he’s cooked up in the lab when his next project drops sometime in July, but until then his fans can enjoy the guest appearances he makes such as his latest feature on YBN Cordae’s “Bad Idea.”

For the visuals to the aforementioned cut YBN and Chance link up for a family cookout where the good times flow and the hard times are remembered in detail throughout the song. Pretty dope cut.

Back in Brooklyn some Boot Camp Click OG’s return as Black Moon hop back on the scene with a clip for “Creep Wit Me” where Buckshot, 5 F.T., and DJ Evil Dee move in the shadows of the block with their crew in tow.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Burna Boy, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

YBN CORDAE FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER – “BAD IDEA”

BLACK MOON – “CREEP WIT ME”

BURNA BOY – “ANYBODY”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “NIPSEY”

STRO & 070 PHI – “I HAD ENOUGH”

LIL MEECH – “BAD HABITS”

SKOOLY – “LIL BOY SH*T”

Written By: O Posted 12 hours ago

