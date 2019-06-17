Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft To Help 5,000 Inmates

She’s been known for a lot of things, but this prison reform movement is really working out for the reality star.

Reality star, Kim Kardashian visited The White House & spoke at press conference with President Donald Trump about her initiative to help 5,000 inmates one they are released. She revealed her partnership with ride sharing, Lyft, who will give the freed felons ride to their job interviews.

The largest group of prisoners are being released on July 19th & through the reality star’s efforts, they will also be provided with housing assistance as well as job assistance. There’s said to also be a long term policy to assist inmates more long term.