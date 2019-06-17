CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft To Help 5,000 Inmates

Kim K Really Is Making Stuff Happen!

3 reads
Leave a comment
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

She’s been known for a lot of things, but this prison reform movement is really working out for the reality star.

Reality star, Kim Kardashian visited The White House & spoke at press conference with President Donald Trump about her initiative to help 5,000 inmates one they are released. She revealed her partnership with ride sharing, Lyft, who will give the freed felons ride to their job interviews.

The largest group of prisoners are being  released on July 19th &  through the reality star’s efforts, they will also be provided with housing assistance as well as job assistance. There’s said to also be a long term policy to assist inmates more long term.

30 Under 30 Award Recipients
30 Under 30 Recipients
27 photos
Donald Trump , inmates , kim kardashian , LYFT , tatum takeover

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft To Help 5,000…
 6 hours ago
06.17.19
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 hours ago
06.17.19
Rick Ross Has New Music On The Way
 7 hours ago
06.17.19
Young Thug Gets First Diamond Plaque
 7 hours ago
06.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close