Rick Ross Has New Music On The Way

Ross Is Gearing Up For Something Epic

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

It’s been a good while since we’ve got some music from the boss himself, Rick Ross. Well the wait could be over.

Ross seems to have been laying low for the past few years but still giving guest features here & there. 2017 to be exact is the last time we’ve got singles from Ross. Now he hypes fans with an Instagram post “time to open the flood gates #portofmiami2” he captions. The Maybach music CEO looks to follow up where his 2006 debut Port Of Miami  leaves off.

No release date as been mentioned so far, but sill something to look forward to from Rick Ross along with the memoir he announced early this year.

Latest
