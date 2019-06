The rapper’s collaboration with Camila Cabello earns him a big milestone in his career. “Havana” was not only a breakout for the pop singer Camila Cabello but also for the YSL head honcho Young Thug, who I’m sure was introduced to a whole new audience.

Thug went to social media to celebrate the milestone, going so far as to entertain the notion of a name change. “We not “YSL” no more, our new name is “DIAMOND SLIME-MEN,” he puts.