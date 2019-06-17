CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jennifer Lopez Says First 2 Marriages Didn’t Count

Really J.LO???

3 reads
Leave a comment
JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE...The Vegas Return At The AXIS At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

We all know how important marriage is for some, well according to some like J.Lo if they don’t go as planned then they aren’t as important.

According to the 49 year old performer, she only counts 1 of the 3 times she’s walked down the aisle important.

Lopez reveals this on a YouTube documentary that gives a behind the scenes look as she preps for her upcoming tour. The “Dinero” singer reveals that her 10 year marriage to Marc Anthony is the only one that seems important of to count. Another is also the father of her kids. However, the other 2 with Ojani Noa & Chirs Judd were all under a year & she doesn’t count these.

“I’ve been married three times and once was nine months and once was 11 months so I don’t really count those,” explained the singer/actress, who is now engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. “I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying ‘tried to’!” explains the singer/actress.

Closing the Health Gap 2019
Closing the Health Gap 2019
29 photos
alex rodriguez , diddy , Jennifer Lopez

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Partners With Lyft To Help 5,000…
 6 hours ago
06.17.19
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 6 hours ago
06.17.19
Rick Ross Has New Music On The Way
 7 hours ago
06.17.19
Young Thug Gets First Diamond Plaque
 7 hours ago
06.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close