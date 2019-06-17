O.J. Simpson Finally Admits Khloe Kardashian Isn’t His Daughter

OJ is on twitter now…and has a message about Khloe Kardashian.

via TMZ

O.J. Simpson says he didn’t do it … making a VIDEO claiming he’s NOT the real father of Khloe Kardashian — because he NEVER hooked up with Kris Jenner.

Simpson — who already shot to 600,000 followers in the 48 hours after joining Twitter — says he wants to set the record straight on the Kardashian rumors, starting with rumblings that he and Kris got busy back in the day.

“I want to stress … never in any way shape or form had I ever had any interest in Kris romantically or sexually and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson said.

“So, all of these stories are just bogus and bad and tasteless.”

Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) 21 photos Launch gallery Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) 1. Khloe’s been flashing her camel since the very beginning. Source: 1 of 21 2. Hi, Camille! Source: 2 of 21 3. We mean, Kamille. Source: 3 of 21 4. Remember when the sisters introduced us to CTC? Source: 4 of 21 5. There she is. Source: 5 of 21 6. One thing’s for sure, Khloe rocks the camel toe better than anyone. Source: 6 of 21 7. Klose-up. Source: 7 of 21 8. Ready to get up klose and personal. Source: 8 of 21 9. Wherever she goes, her camel toe goes with her. Source: 9 of 21 10. Hi. Source: 10 of 21 11. Khloe flashes a CT in Miami. Source: 11 of 21 12. Camille likes pink. Source: 12 of 21 13. Parental Advisory. Camel toe visible. Source: 13 of 21 14. Objects are closer than they appear. Source: 14 of 21 15. Very close. Source: 15 of 21 16. And now it has a name. Camille the Camel. Source: 16 of 21 17. We love Khloe and her Camille. Source: 17 of 21 18. Or Kamille, whatever. Source: 18 of 21 19. She loves light colors. Source: 19 of 21 20. But particularly white. Source: 20 of 21 21. Even at the gym Khloe rocks her camel toe. Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS) Every Time Khloe Kardashian Flashed Her Camel Toe (PHOTOS)

O.J. Simpson Finally Admits Khloe Kardashian Isn’t His Daughter was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com