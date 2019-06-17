Nas has a new release on the way, but it’s not an album. Through his new children’s brand, MAJR, he is releasing a children’s book titled I Know I Can, named after his son “I Can.” On the MAJR site, I Know I Can is described as “a children’s book series empowering kids to be whatever they want to be when they grow up.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’ve always understood the limitless power of young people, and being a father has brought it even closer to home,” Nas said in a statement. “We’re introducing MAJR to prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s world. Our goal is to help children of all backgrounds fully realize their potential by tapping into their creativity in new and innovative ways.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Besides the book series, MAJR will also be releasing toys including building blocks that form into a boombox called “Boomblox.” There will also be matching t-shirts for toddlers and their parents as well as onesies. While the t-shirts and onesies are available for purchase, the toys and book series are not up for sale yet. Prices range from $20 to $30.

“Our mission is to inspire future generations through the creation of unique toys, apparel and innovative learning tools,” read Nas’ IG post about his new brand. “MAJR is here to reflect the diverse hues of both the modern family and popular culture, because education starts in the crib.”

Visit the MAJR site here to sign up for updates about the release of the I Know I Can book series.

For the kids ✊🏾https://t.co/qXPyujG0A2 — Nasir Jones (@Nas) June 13, 2019

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Nas Announces He Is Releasing A Children’s Book ‘I Know I Can’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com