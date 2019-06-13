Is Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Pregnant?

LOOKS LIKE YAYA DID A POSTED AND DELETE SHOWING A VIDEO A ALLEGED BABY BUMP…

The internet is in a state of confusion after Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, hit a posted and delete on us showcasing a video of herself looking slightly pregnant.

In the video she captioned it “Bored,” and Yaya is standing in front of the mirror in a white tee and grey shorts. There is speculation that she is pregnant by her ex, NBA Youngboy. If she is indeed pregnant and it is his, this would be NBA Youngboy’s 5th child. They are both 19 years old.