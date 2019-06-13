Cardi B Has Complications From Her Plastic Surgery

POOR CARDI B….

On Saturday Cardi shared a closeup of her extremely swollen feet and ankles on her Instagram story. It turns out the swelling is a side effect from her plastic surgeries. She recently received liposuction and breast augmentation that forced her to cancel a few of her concerts in May.

Cardi was reported saying “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take flights. My stomach gets even more puffy. My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed.” Then she continued going further into detail about the painful side effects she is dealing with. “I gotta get better,” she said. “The way that my body be swelling up when I catch planes and s—, it’s so scary that I be freaking out. Like I really be freaking out.”

But where not the only ones concerned about Cardi B’s health her swollen feet also caught the attention of “Botched” star Dr. Terry Dubrow. He did a live interview with TMZ on Wednesday letting them know that her swelling could be symptomatic of larger health issues. For her to still be swelling this long after her surgery…. he suggests she seek more medical attention PRONTO! If you want to see the live interview with Dr. Terry Dubrow below.