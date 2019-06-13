CLOSE
‘When They See Us’ Is The Most Watched Series On Netflix Since Debut

Ava Duvernay’s popular miniseries ‘When They See Us’ has been the most watched on Netflix since it’s premiere, May 31st, the producer shared.

The miniseries tells the  story of five teens — Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise who were variously convicted of assault, rape, and attempted murder based back in 1989 in Central Park, New York City. Their sentences weren’t wiped away until 2002

Although, Netflix doesn’t share viewership numbers, we do know how impactful this series was throughout the nation.

