David Ortiz Shooter Reportedly In Custody

The suspects involved in David Ortiz’s shooting allegedly got paid $7,800, according to police.

The people who attacked the former Boston Red Sox player, David Ortiz, a nightclub in the Dominican Republic actually got paid for the hit. Authorities now have a total of 6 people in custody, but are still searching for 1 more that was involved.

Sunday night, Ortiz was shot in the back while partying with TV host Jhoel Lopez who was also injured in the gunfire. Both are recovering. There is no word on the motive as of yet.